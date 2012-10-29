Re-Educating Coyotes To Fear Humans In Mass.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Belmont, Massachusetts, has a problem with coyotes. Animals have moved into this suburb of Boston. The Boston Globe says they've lost their fear of humans because people feed them.

So Belmont is training volunteers for coyote hazing. The job is to harass coyotes - shouting at them, throwing objects their way, even squirting them with water hoses. The hope is that coyotes can be re-educated to learn that people are really not very nice, after all.

