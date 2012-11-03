Obama's Weekly Address Receives Belated Romney Response

With the imminent presidential election casting a spotlight on every move made by the candidates, the president's weekly address was released as usual early Saturday morning. Challenger Mitt Romney's official GOP response, however, took a little longer than is typical to surface.

Rick Klein at ABC noted it on Twitter this way:

Peter Maer over at CBS followed later with this note when it did appear:

The Romney campaign sent out a link to the address at about 9:30 a.m. ET without any note of the unusual timing. In the address itself the candidate briefly addresses the need to assist those affected by Sandy, then again made his case for the presidency.

President Obama's weekly address focused on the aftermath of Sandy and what the federal government is doing to help.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.