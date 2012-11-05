Monarch Butterfly Sleeps Through Migration

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A monarch butterfly in upstate New York slept through its migration, but it had a chance to reschedule its flight with Southwest Airlines. Maraleen Manos-Jones discovered the late bloomer in her garden still in its cocoon and realized it missed nature's boarding call. Today, she travels with the monarch in a Tupperware container to the San Antonio Botanical Gardens, where the butterfly can join other monarchs on their migration to Mexico. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.