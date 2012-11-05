What Else Could $6 Billion Buy?

The cost of the 2012 election will top a record $6 billion, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. If you find it difficult to visualize that figure, here are a few other ways to think about what $6 billion could buy:

-- 30 million iPhone 5s;

-- 3,000 New York City subway cars;

-- 200 F-15 fighter jets;

-- 981 public elementary schools;

-- 15,503 Lamborghini Aventadors;

-- 451 small hospitals;

-- 545,454 1-carat Tiffany diamond engagement rings;

-- 18 million iPad minis;

-- 1 year of lunches for 11 million public school students;

-- 4 Burj Khalifa skyscrapers (the world's tallest building).

And one more way to look at it: $6 billion could pay off less than 1 percent (0.67 percent, actually) of the projected 2013 federal deficit.

