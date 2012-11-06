After Driving On Sidewalk To Pass School Bus, Woman Must Wear 'Idiot' Sign

"Justice has been served!" declares the man who helped police in Cleveland nab a woman who had been driving up on a sidewalk many mornings to get around a stopped school bus with children on board.

It's something 32-year-old Shena Hardin had done many times before, apparently, and for which a judge has now ordered her to wear a sign reading "Only an idiot would drive on the sidewalk to avoid the school bus."

Hardin will have to wear the sign "for an hour per day, next Tuesday and Wednesday morning" and stand near the scene of the crime, according to Fox8 Cleveland. She's also had her license suspended for 30 days and must pay a $250 fine.

She had been seen pulling her dangerous stunt several times this school year. The bus driver, who had tipped off police about what she was doing, used a camera phone to catch Hardin in the act and was recording as she got pulled over by officers.

Fox8's report, which includes video of the crime, is here.

(H/T to NPR's Andrew Prince.)

