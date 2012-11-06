PHOTO: Mitt And Ann Romney Cast Their Ballots In Massachusetts
The Republican presidential nominee Gov. Mitt Romney and his wife Ann cast their ballots near their home in Belmont, Mass. this morning.
Garrett Jackson, Romney's assistant, has been keeping a close record on Twitter of Romney's Election Day movements.
Among his observations: Romney had peanut butter and honey on toast for breakfast. And being at home on a Tuesday meant Romney had to take out the trash.
On the Democratic side, Vice President Joe Biden cast his ballot near his home in Delaware and he made a bit of news. According to CNN, Biden hinted at a presidential run of his own, saying he didn't think this was the last time he would cast a ballot for himself.
President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, if you're wondering, voted early this year.
