Floor Makeover Takes 3 Weeks, 250,000 Pennies
In Garfield, Pennsylvania, the owner of a tattoo shop wanted to spruce up her floors. She could have gone with a nice tile or parquet.
Instead, Mel Angst of the Artisan Tattoo and Coffee Gallery went with pennies - 250,000. She recruited some volunteers, and spent three weeks painstakingly gluing pennies to the floor.
MONTAGNE: It took about 400 hours. The new floor looks great, and Angst says she saved a pretty penny on materials. Turns out gluing money to the floor can be cheaper than buying tile.
INSKEEP: I guess it's easier to figure out the cost per square floor.
