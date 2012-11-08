South Africa Bank Notes Feature Nelson Mandela

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And today's last word in business is Mandela money.

That's Nelson Mandela, the anti-apartheid leader and first black president of South Africa. He's now also the first black person to grace South Africa's currency.

Yesterday marked the 50th anniversary of the time he was first sentenced to prison for his fight against white minority rule. And yesterday the country's first Mandela bills - 50 rand notes - were put into circulation by the country's central bank governor. She went to a local shop in the capital, Pretoria.

MONTAGNE: For 160 rand, or about $18, the BBC reports, she bought a watermelon, cucumber and some nuts.

