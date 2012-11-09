Voters In Swing Counties Revisit Election Issues

Now that the election is over, Morning Edition is getting back in touch with some voters we met over the summer for our series First and Main. That's when we visited three political swing counties.

Steve Inskeep talks to Jim Meeks and his daughter-in-law Xiomara in Hillsborough County, Florida. Jim supported Governor Romney and Xiomara, President Obama.

David Greene spoke to voters in Winnebago County, Wisconsin. He catches up with farmer Charlie Knigge, who voted for Mitt Romney, and corrections officer Jason Menzel, who voted for Obama.

In Larimer County, Colorado, Renee Montagne met three Latina women at a restaurant called Pueblo Viejo. They were Obama supporters, who were concerned about immigration and education issues. After the election, Renee was able to get back in touch with two of them: Jan Barela and Betty Aragon.

