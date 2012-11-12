Abbie Evans, Who Cried About 'Bronco Bamma,' Seems Happy With His Win

All is well, it seems, with 4-year-old Abigael Evans of Fort Collins, Colo.

You might remember that a week or so before the presidential election, a video of her went viral. "I'm tired of Bronco Bamma and Mitt Romney," Abbie tearfully told her mom after being subjected to one more NPR report about the presidential campaign (we apologized for making her cry). Many folks sympathized with her pain — "We Are All Abigael Evans," Time wrote.

But after President Obama's re-election, Abbie is apparently happy.

"Yay!" she says on a short sequel when her mom tells her who won.

(H/T to brother Jim Memmott.)

