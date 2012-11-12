Israel Reports 'Direct Hits' On Source Of Mortar Fire From Syria

Some of the latest news on the conflict in Syria:

-- Israel Fires Back. "Israeli troops fired tank shells into Syria on Monday in retaliation for a mortar round that struck near an army post in the Golan Heights, scoring 'direct hits' on the source of the fire, the [Israeli] army said." (Al-Jazeera)

"Israeli military officials, speaking on condition of anonymity under army guidelines, said an armored vehicle carrying 'Syrian mobile artillery' was hit. There was no immediate word on casualties on the Syrian side, but Israeli officials said the vehicle was believed to belong to the Syrian government." (The Associated Press)

Israel had fired a warning shot into Syria on Sunday, after another such mortar round came across the border.

-- Bombs Dropped Near Turkey. Syrian President Bashar Assad's warplanes "tore along the Turkish frontier on Monday and bombed the rebel-held town of Ras al-Ain just yards inside the border, sending scores of civilians scrambling for safety into Turkey." (Reuters)

-- Regime Denies Holding U.S. Journalist. The Syrian government has told the parents of missing American journalist Austin Tice "that it doesn't know where their son is, the man's father said Monday at a news conference in Beirut, Lebanon." (CNN.com)

