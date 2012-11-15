Heavy Rotation: 5 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Every so often, people at an NPR station discover a song they can't get enough of. On those occasions, we ask them to share their obsession with the nation. Ben Famous is the music director at KCEP Power88 in Las Vegas. He spoke to Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep about a new cut from R&B heavyweight Avant. It's called "You and I," and it features Keke Wyatt. "The first time we played it," says Famous, "the phone lines lit up, and people were like, 'Who was that?' 'What was that?'"

In this installment of Heavy Rotation, you can download "You and I," as well as Yeasayer's latest single, a heart-on-sleeve love song from Robert Francis, and some catchy folk tunes from two bands on the rise, The Stray Birds and Shovels & Rope.

