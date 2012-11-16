Middle East: The Sights And Sounds Of A Region Under Siege

We've been bringing you the news of the escalating violence between Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Israel.

But we wanted to bring you three pieces of media that vividly depict the situation on the ground.

First, we'll point you to a bit of audio posted by Paul Danahar, the BBC's Middle East bureau chief. Danahar titled it "sound of Gaza at night" and what you hear is the blast of an airstrike "next to the BBC bureau in Gaza:"

Israel, on the other side of the border, has also been experiencing rocket attacks from Hamas, which for the first time managed to launch a rocket all the way to Jerusalem. The video, posted by the Associated Press, shows the constant sirens warning of incoming rockets:

The third thing we wanted to show you is a video from CNN. It shows Isha Sesay interviewing a resident of Gaza and a resident of Israel via Skype. It's an interesting discussion that is interrupted by the deafening sounds of explosions about three-quarter of the way through it:

