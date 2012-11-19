Top Stories: Israel, Hamas Trade More Fire; Obama Visits Cambodia
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Pressure For Truce Grows, But Israel And Hamas Continue Firing.
-- U.S. Policy Is To Say 'Burma;' Obama Also Uses 'Myanmar'.
Other stories in the news:
-- "As Coasts Rebuild And U.S. Pays, Repeatedly, The Critics Ask Why." (The New York Times)
-- "Stock Futures Up On Optimism Over Budget Talks." (Reuters)
-- "Petraeus Biographer: Devastated By Affair Fallout." (The Associated Press)
-- "Obama Meets With Cambodia's Longtime 'Strongman.' " (The Associated Press)
-- "Twinkies May Find Buyer, Hostess CEO Says." (ABC News)
-- " 'Elmo' Accuser Flip Flops On Accusation." (New York's Daily News)
