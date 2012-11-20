Time Again To Talk Turkey, And Why Frying Can Be Fatal

We want everyone to be back with us after the Thanksgiving holiday, so it feels like we should revisit the dangers of turkey frying.

First, this video might just convince you to forget about it.

Or, if you prefer some humor with your horror, there's the video that actor William Shatner did for State Farm. It also might make you think it's better to use the oven. State Farm, by the way, says there are "more than 1,000 fires each year in which such devices are involved, fires that cause $15 million in property damage and serious burns to adults and children." And it has another video, about common deep frying mistakes.

But if you still want to give frying a try, there's this video lesson from The Guardian.

Or, there's the classic contraption that Food Network's Alton Brown came up with to keep you safely away from the hot oil.

Whatever you decide, we hope you have a good holiday.

And for much tastier tips about cooking, check The Salt blog.

