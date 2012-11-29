© 2021
Former President George H.W. Bush In Hospital

By Mark Memmott
Published November 29, 2012 at 11:47 AM EST
Former President George H.W. Bush in September at the Ryder Cup golf match in Medinah, Ill.
"Former President George H.W. Bush remains in a Houston hospital, where he has been for seven days as doctors battle a lingering cough that has drawn concern," the Houston Chronicle writes.

But Bush's chief of staff, Jean Becker, tells the newspaper that the former president, now 88, has bronchitis and that it's expected he'll be released from Methodist Hospital this coming weekend.

"His big problem is a chronic cough, he can't get rid of so he's back at Methodist," Becker told the Chronicle. "This is not a life-threatening illness."

CNN reminds us that "Bush has a form of Parkinson's disease that affects his legs and requires him to use a wheelchair. He is the oldest living former president and a World War II veteran."

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
