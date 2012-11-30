Police Say Three Are Dead At Casper College In Wyoming

Three people are dead from apparent homicide at Casper College in Casper, Wyoming, The Casper Tribune reports.

On its website, the college, which has a population of about 4,000, said it had put the campus on lockdown. At this time, students and faculty are being allowed to travel through the campus.

The Casper Tribune quotes the Casper Police Chief Chris Walsh as saying that no "firearms were involved."

"No suspects are at large and nobody else was injured, Walsh said," the paper reports.

If you want to keep up with this story, Casper College is also posting updates on its website.

Update at 4:16 p.m. ET. Two Found In College:

The Associated Press reports that police found two bodies on the Casper College campus and another somewhere two miles away.

The AP adds that the suspect used a "sharp-edged weapon" in the killings.

Update at 2:06 p.m. ET. The Weapon:

The Casper Tribune adds this update:

"Asked about speculation that a bow and arrow were used in the attack, Walsh wouldn't identify what weapon or weapons were involved, although he said no firearms were used."

