Virginia Man Bowls Perfect Game

Good morning. I'm David Greene with some spare inspiration from bowler George Holscher. Last week, with a modified wheelchair and a $20 yard sale bowling ball, the Virginia man rolled a perfect game - 12 strikes in a row. Holscher's actually the second wheelchair bowler on record to rack up 300 points. After the game the paraplegic told the Virginian Pilot newspaper, I know I said I can't feel my knees, but let me tell you, they were weak. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.