History was made at midnight in Washington on two fronts last night: Bans on both gay marriage and recreational marijuana use were lifted.

As you might expect, as the sun set and the clock struck 12, there were scenes of celebration across the state's biggest city. The pictures tell the story, so with that here are five photographs from Seattle.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Stephen Brashear / Getty Images / Robyn Bowen of Seattle Washington smokes marijuana underneath the Space Needle shortly after a law legalizing the recreational use of marijuana took effect on Thursday.

Ron Wurzer / Getty Images / Will Gerome, left, and partner John Kirby wait their turn with other gay and lesbian couples to apply for a marriage license at the King County Administration Building in Seattle, Washington.

Stephen Brashear / Getty Images / A resident of Tacoma, Washington smokes marijuana shortly before a law legalizing the recreational use of marijuana took effect in Seattle, Washington.