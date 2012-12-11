Sick Of Year-End Lists Yet? Or Do You Love Them?

Twitter's out with its take on what the tweets of 2012 supposedly tell us about ourselves. The "Golden Tweets" (most retweeted) were the "four more years" photo of President Obama and the first lady hugging, and the "RIP Avalanna. i love you" post from Justin Bieber about six-year-old Avalanna Routh before the little girl — a big fan — died.

Gawker has chosen "2012's Most Annoying Memes." We immediately disagreed with its first pick: "Texts From Hillary." But we second their suggestion that "Ecce Homo" was one of the year's best.

Of course NPR is no stranger to year-end lists. There's our "10 Eye-Catching Reads For The Book Lover On Your List." And voting continues until 5 p.m. ET today on the "Favorite Albums of 2012."

Every news outlet seems to some sort of year-end list. We'll probably do one or two ourselves. We can, for instance, share a 2012 factoid with you now:

The most-viewed Two-Way post this year was "Sweden Wants Your Trash," with 849,000 (and counting) clicks.

We're not sure what that says about either your Two-Way hosts or you Two-Way readers.

But, we wonder:

