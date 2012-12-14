Conn. Police: 'Very Horrific And Difficult Scene'

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

We end this hour with an update on the school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. Here's what we know. In total, 28 people are confirmed dead, including the gunman. And NPR has confirmed his identity. He was Adam Lanza, 20 years old. That's according to federal law enforcement officials. Earlier today, his brother Ryan was taken in for questioning. Ryan Lanza is not believed to be involved in the shootings.

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

The violence began at some point after nine o'clock this morning. The alleged shooter walked in to Sandy Hook Elementary, killing six adults and 20 children. Another adult was killed before the rampage at the Lanza family home. Among the dead was the gunman's mother, but we have not yet confirmed whether she died in that home or at the school.

CORNISH: Earlier today, President Obama addressed the tragedy, shedding tears as he spoke.

(SOUNDBITE OF SPEECH)

PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA: As a country, we have been through this too many times, whether it's an elementary school in Newtown, or a shopping mall in Oregon, or a temple in Wisconsin, or a movie theater in Aurora, or a street corner in Chicago, these neighborhoods are our neighborhoods, and these children are our children. And we're going to have to come together and take meaningful action to prevent more tragedies like this regardless of the politics.

This evening, Michelle and I will do what I know every parent in America will do, which is hug our children a little tighter and we'll tell them that we love them and we'll remind each other how deeply we love one another. But there are families in Connecticut who cannot do that tonight and they need all of us right now. In the hard days to come, that community needs us to be at our best as Americans and I will do everything in my power as president to help.

CORNISH: President Obama speaking today at the White House.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SIEGEL: This is ALL THINGS CONSIDERED from NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.