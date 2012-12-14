Stephen Colbert Announces Charity Donations

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Comedy Central's Stephen Colbert launched his own political superPAC last year, and the gag raised a lot of money. He had some three-quarters of a million dollars left. Last night, Colbert announced that leftover cash will go to charities, including Habitat for Humanity, the Yellow Ribbon Fund for injured vets and Hurricane Sandy Relief. Colbert jokes that his board denied a request to give it to UNICEF, because, well, that's the name of his yacht. It's MORNING EDITION.