Country Singer Sammy Kershaw's Cajun Christmas

If the sheer variety of holiday music that pops up each winter is any indication, there's no genre that can't handle a little Christmas spirit. This year, Louisiana country singer Sammy Kershaw decided to test that theory with the sounds of the bayou. His new album of Cajun-infused holiday songs is called A Sammy Klaus Christmas.

"I'm a country artist — but I'm down here in the southwestern part of Louisiana in Cajun country, and we have blues, jazz, country, French zydeco, Southern rock 'n' roll. I just kind of put all of those together, and that's how I come up with my sound over all these years," Kershaw tells NPR's David Greene.

"It's my own sound, and there's not very many other people that have it," says Kershaw. "But it's because of all the great music we have here in Cajun country."

