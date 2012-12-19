Oregon Man Advertises For Wife

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

with best wishes to Sandy McCulloch, an Oregon man walking around the town of Corvallis with a sign around his neck reading, wanted: a wife. Mr. McCulloch is 82. He'd take a younger woman, but no younger than 60. And ideally, she reads and can laugh. Mr. McCulloch was married three times, but tells the Corvallis Gazette Times he's matured, cleaned up his act and become the kind of man who stands around on the street with a sign on his neck.