MomentForSandyHook In Memory Of Newtown Victims

Update at 9:36 a.m. ET: In Newtown and across the nation, bells rang starting at 9:30 a.m. ET, to honor the 20 children and six adults killed one week ago at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. And on the Web, it appears many did take part in #MomentForSandyHook — judging from the sharp slowdown in our Twitter feed.

As church bells ring at 9:30 a.m. ET today in Newtown, Conn., many across the nation will pause to remember those killed one week ago.

It was about that time last Friday, authorities say, when gunman Adam Lanza entered Sandy Hook Elementary School. Before taking his own life, he fatally wounded 20 first-graders and six adults.

One way to participate in the moment will be to step away from your computer, tablet or smartphone. It's being called #MomentForSandyHook. The idea is to disconnect for five minutes.

Related news:

-- In a video posted by the White House, President Obama says that hundreds of thousands of people from all 50 states have signed "We the People" petitions this week asking his administration to take "serious steps to address the epidemic of gun violence in this country."

"We hear you," the president adds.

-- In a letter to the people of Newtown, first lady Michelle Obama says "my heart aches for you and your families. Like so many Americans, I wish there were something — anything — I could do or say to ease your anguish. ... I know that for many of you, the pain you are enduring right now seems unbearable; and many of you may be asking yourselves, how can we go on — as families and as a community? But I also know that we have already begun to see the answer to that question in the countless acts of courage, kindness and love here in Newtown and across America."

-- The National Rifle Association plans a news conference at 10:45 a.m. ET. We'll post updates as it happens. The NRA plans to stream the event on its website.

