Romney Didn't Want To Run, Son Says

The "money quote" from the weekend's Boston Globe account of the "Story Behind Mitt Romney's Loss":

"He wanted to be president less than anyone I've met in my life. He had no desire to . . . run," said Tagg [Romney], who worked with his mother, Ann, to persuade his father to seek the presidency. "If he could have found someone else to take his place . . . he would have been ecstatic to step aside. He is a very private person who loves his family deeply and wants to be with them, but he has deep faith in God and he loves his country, but he doesn't love the attention."

