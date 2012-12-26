Top Stories: Frightful Weather; Fiscal Cliffhanger; Soft Shopping Season

Good morning.

Our early headline:

-- Weather Outside Is Frightful; Tornadoes, Snow, Rain Lash Much Of Nation.

Some of the other stories making news today:

-- " 'Fiscal Cliff' To Bring President Obama Back Early From Hawaii." (Los Angeles Times)

-- "Post-Holiday Retail Sales Are Now Key To Shopping Season Success." (Forbes)

-- In Video, Commander Of Syria's Military Police Says He Has Defected To The Opposition. (BBC News).

-- "Despite Protests, Egypt Has A New Constitution." (Morning Edition)

-- "N.Y. Gunman: Killing Is 'What I Like Doing Best.' " (The Associated Press)

And in case you missed these stories over the Christmas holiday:

-- "Jack Klugman, Half Of 'The Odd Couple' Dies At 90." (Morning Edition)

-- "Charles Durning, King Of Character Actors, Dies." (The Associated Press)

