Top Stories: Frightful Weather; Fiscal Cliffhanger; Soft Shopping Season

By Mark Memmott
Published December 26, 2012 at 7:55 AM EST
Will someone come back to fill it up? On Christmas Day at the Lakeside Mall in New Orleans, this shopping cart sat all alone. After what's been said to have been a soft holiday shopping season, retailers are hoping that post-holiday sales will be strong.
Good morning.

Our early headline:

-- Weather Outside Is Frightful; Tornadoes, Snow, Rain Lash Much Of Nation.

Some of the other stories making news today:

-- " 'Fiscal Cliff' To Bring President Obama Back Early From Hawaii." (Los Angeles Times)

-- "Post-Holiday Retail Sales Are Now Key To Shopping Season Success." (Forbes)

-- In Video, Commander Of Syria's Military Police Says He Has Defected To The Opposition. (BBC News).

-- "Despite Protests, Egypt Has A New Constitution." (Morning Edition)

-- "N.Y. Gunman: Killing Is 'What I Like Doing Best.' " (The Associated Press)

And in case you missed these stories over the Christmas holiday:

-- "Jack Klugman, Half Of 'The Odd Couple' Dies At 90." (Morning Edition)

-- "Charles Durning, King Of Character Actors, Dies." (The Associated Press)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
