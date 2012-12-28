SEC Filing Reveals Apple CEO's Pay Package

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

GREENE: Apple hit a big milestone this year when it became the most highly valued public company in history. So it may be a surprise to hear that Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, saw a big dip in salary - like, a 99 percent dip.

Documents filed with the government yesterday show Cook made just over $4 million this year. Last year, he was given a package worth $378 million. Of course, the bulk of that was stock, which will vest over the next decade. So what seems like a massive pay cut on paper, isn't quite as dramatic as it sounds.