Popular Baby Names For 2013

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. Hot off the presses: here are some baby names that might be popular in 2013. Roy, Frank, Bertha. Turns out, parents are increasingly naming newborns after grandparents. That is one new trend, according to the fabulously named baby website, Belly Ballot. They are also predicting first names that sound like last names. Think: Kennedy. And expect to hear some tech-inspired names like Kindle and hashtag. Oh, good morning, Hashtag. This should be interesting. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.