Top Stories: 'Fiscal Cliff' Deadline Nears; New Year's Celebrations Begin
Good morning.
Our early headlines on this last day of 2012:
-- Year Ends As It Began, With Lawmakers Headed Toward The 'Fiscal Cliff'.
-- Secretary Clinton's Condition 'Extremely Common'.
Other stories making headlines include:
-- Newtown Killer Adam Lanza's Body Claimed. (The Hartford Courant)
-- "Under Pressure, India Fast Tracks Gang-Rape Case." (Morning Edition)
-- Venezuela's Chavez "Suffers New Complications In Cancer Fight." (The Associated Press)
-- New Year's Eve Celebrations Begin. (The Telegraph's live blog)
-- "Iraq Cities Hit By Wave Of Deadly Explosions." (BBC News)
-- Nine Killed, 36 Injured In Oregon Tour Bus Crash. (The Oregonian)
-- 14 Banks Reportedly Near $10 Billion Settlement Of Foreclosure Abuse Accusations. (The New York Times)
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.