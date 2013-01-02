Clinton Discharged From Hospital After Blood Clot Treatment

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has been discharged from New York Presbyterian Hospital, where she was admitted Sunday for treatment of a blood clot that followed a concussion she suffered after fainting. Clinton has reportedly been taking blood thinning agents to help the clot dissolve.

"She's eager to get back to the office," according to a statement from Philippe Reines, deputy assistant Secretary of State, announcing Clinton's discharge.

"Her medical team advised her that she is making good progress on all fronts, and they are confident she will make a full recovery," according to Reines.

As NPR's Joe Palca reported Tuesday that the secretary would likely "be released from the hospital once they determine the proper dose for her medication, something that varies from person to person."

Earlier Wednesday, State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said that Clinton has "been quite active on the phone with staff" and reading memos, as Reuters reported.

