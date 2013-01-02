Malala, Shot For Speaking Out Against Pakistan's Taliban, To Stay In U.K.

Malala Yousafzai, the 15-year-old girl who was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman because she had been speaking out against that group's efforts to stop Pakistani girls from going to school, will be staying in Great Britain.

Voice of America reports that Wajid Shamsul Hassan, Pakistan's high commissioner to the United Kingdom, says Malala's father has been named an education attaché at Pakistan's offices in Birmingham, England.

The BBC is also reporting the news. ITV says the job Malala's father has been given will last at least three years.

Malala was shot last October near her home in Pakistan's Swat Valley and later flown to the U.K. for treatment. This week, it was announced that she's being honored with Ireland's Tipperary International Peace Award for her courage that has "proved to be an inspiration around the globe."

Meanwhile: "Attack On Aid Workers In Pakistan Leaves 7 Dead."

