Kid Convinced He Bought $50,000 Car On eBay
DAVID GREENE, HOST:
Good morning. I'm David Greene. Don't play with the iPad if Mom tells you not to, especially if Mom's a prankster. Eight-year-old Kenyon was looking at a car on eBay. Mom told him he accidentally bought it for $50,000.
KENYON: Is that true? Did I?
MOM: I'm afraid so.
GREENE: She posted his reaction on YouTube.
KENYON: It was a Mustang. I didn't mean to buy it.
GREENE: Mom quickly came clean and said her family laughs with and sometimes at each other. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.