Mexican Bakers Go Big To Celebrate 3 Kings Day

Good morning. I'm David Greene. At this point in the program we sometimes tell you about record-breaking feats. Well, this one takes the cake. Sunday is Three Kings Day and in Mexico some bakers are celebrating in a big way. Rosca de Reyes is a sweet bread with a Baby Jesus figurine baked inside.

This version will weigh 10 tons, and the cake's border will stretch nearly a mile. A mile. Tradition says the person who gets the slice with the plastic Jesus has to host a party. Hope it's a big house. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.