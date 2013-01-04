Secretary Clinton Now Expected Back In Her Office Next Week

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is "looking forward to coming back to work next week," spokeswoman Victoria Nuland says.

Clinton, 65, was discharged from New York Presbyterian Hospital on Wednesday.

She went into the hospital last weekend for treatment of a blood clot in a vein between her brain and skull, behind the right ear. It was discovered during a follow-up examination for the concussion she suffered last month when she fainted and fell while ill with a stomach virus.

The former first lady had hoped to be back in her office this week, but that was before the discovery of the blood clot. Aides say she has been working from her home, and the hospital, during her illness and recovery.

If all goes as planned, she'll be able to step down from her post soon. President Obama has nominated Sen. John Kerry, D-Mass., to succeed Clinton. She long ago announced that she would be leaving the administration early in Obama's second term.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.