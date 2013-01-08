Lone Wolf From Oregon Roams California

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne, with a story of an actual lone wolf. He's called OR7, because he was the seventh gray wolf in Oregon outfitted with a GPS tracking collar. Unlike most gray wolves, he strayed far from home, down to California, where he's roamed thousands of miles. Though he does get along with coyotes here, scientists say OR7 may be looking for a new pack or mate. But they don't think he'll get lucky, since the last gray wolf seen here was back in 1924.

