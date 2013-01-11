Top Stories: Flu Epidemic; Dreamliner Review; Obama & Karzai To Meet
-- Feeling Miserable? You're Not Alone, And The Flu Epidemic Has Yet To Peak.
-- Reports: FAA To Order Review Of Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
Some of the morning's other top stories:
-- "Troop Levels To Top Agenda For Key Talks Between Obama, Karzai." (NBC News)
-- Death Toll At 120 From Thursday's Bombings In Pakistan. (The Associated Press)
-- "U.N. Holds Emergency Meeting On Mali Crisis;" No Real Timetable On Sending Regional Force. (Morning Edition)
-- Report Reveals 50 Years Of Alleged Sexual Abuse Of Children By Former BBC Presenter Jimmy Savile. (BBC News)
-- "Fifty Shades Of Grey Trilogy Coming In Hardcover Editions." (Media Bistro's Galley Cat blog)
