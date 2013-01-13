Court Overturns Life Sentence Against Egypt's Mubarak; Orders Retrial

An Egyptian court overturned a life sentence against ousted President Hosni Mubarak and ordered a retrial for the former autocrat.

The decision to retry the strongman who was serving a life sentence for failing to stop the killing of protesters came as no surprise. When the judge overseeing the original case made his ruling last June, he criticized the prosecution for failing to produce concrete evidence against the leadership.

Mubarak and his security chief Habib el-Adly will be tried again on criminal charges related to the killing of some 1,000 demonstrators during the 2011 uprising that forced the president's ouster. Adly's six deputies, who held key positions and were all acquitted, will also be retried.

The court also granted a request to overturn not-guilty verdicts on corruption charges against Mubarak, his two sons and a business associate, Hussein Salem.

No date has been set for the new trial, but the news seemed welcomed by both Mubarak loyalists and his most ardent opponents. Mubarak loyalists saw the trial as a witch hunt against the former leader; his opponents were angry that Mubarak wasn't held fully responsible for the deaths of the protesters during the 18 days of anti-regime demonstrations.

During the trial, prosecutors lamented that they were unable to build a proper case because security bodies wouldn't cooperate. Adly led the Interior Ministry, which is in charge of Egypt's police; many believe the security institutions are still quite loyal to officials of the former regime.

The court decision on Sunday came a day after Mubarak was ordered detained on separate accusations that he and others in the regime received millions of dollars in gifts from the state-run newspaper Al-Ahram.

