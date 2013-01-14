© 2021
Top Stories: Fighting In Mali; Biden's Gun Report; NFL Playoffs

By Mark Memmott
Published January 14, 2013 at 8:50 AM EST
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. His team beat the Houston Texans on Sunday and will go up against the Baltimore Ravens in next week's AFC championship game.
Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- "As French Claim Gains In Mali, Islamists Vow To Strike Back."

-- "'Biggest Gathering On Earth' Begins In India; Kumbh Mela May Draw 100 Million."

Other stories in the news:

-- "Biden To Meet With House Democrats On Guns;" Task Force Recommendations Due This Week. (Politico)

-- "Critics Decry Looser Rules For Inauguration Fundraising." (It's All Politics)

-- "Syrian Conflict Causing 'Staggering' Humanitarian Crisis." (BBC News)

-- "Syrian Rebels Work To Get The Upper Hand In Aleppo." (Morning Edition)

-- "Aaron Swartz's Suicide Prompts MIT Soul Searching." (Time)

-- " 'Argo,' 'Les Miserables' Win Best-Picture Awards At Golden Globes." (The Associated Press)

-- "Robin Roberts To Return To 'Good Morning America' " Within Weeks; Has Been Away While Being Treated For Rare Blood Disorder. (ABC News)

-- It Will Be Baltimore Vs. New England, San Francisco Vs. Atlanta In Next Round Of NFL Playoffs. (NFL.com)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
