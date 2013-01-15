Top Stories: Armstrong's Admission; House Debate On Sandy Aid

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Lance Armstrong Admits Doping, Oprah Winfrey Confirms.

-- White House Plan On Guns To Include 19 Executive Actions, Lawmakers Say.

-- Retail Sales Rose As 2012 Ended; Inflation Remained In Check.

-- Justice Clarence Thomas Speaks, Many Listen; But What Was He Saying?

Other stories in the news:

-- "Wal-Mart Pledges To Hire 100,000-Plus Veterans." (The Associated Press)

-- "House Set To Debate $50 Billion In Sandy Aid." (The Wall Street Journal)

-- New York State Assembly Set To Vote On Broader Assault Weapons Ban. (Albany Times Union)

-- "Vacant Since Mass Shooting, Renewed Aurora [Colo.] Theater To Reopen Thursday." (The Denver Post)

-- "Pakistan Supreme Court Orders Arrest Of Prime Minister." (Los Angeles Times)

-- "France Steps. Up Mali Operation, Africans Try To Catch Up." (Reuters)

-- "How Mali's Conflict Affects Americans." (Morning Edition)

