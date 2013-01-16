© 2021
Mass. Pub Names Changed Until After Playoff Game

Published January 16, 2013 at 7:11 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Years ago, I had a drink at a bar called The Raven. Great name for a bar, invoking a poem by Edgar Allen Poe. A Massachusetts man would agree. He owns the Raven's Nest and the Mad Raven. The trouble is, he's in New England, and pro football's New England Patriots are prepping for a playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens. The bar owner did what he had to do. He temporarily renamed his bars the Patriot's Nest and the Mad Patriot. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.