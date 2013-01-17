Top Stories: Hostage Crisis In Algeria; Gun Debate Continues
Good morning
Sorry we're late again with the roundup. We'll try to do better tomorrow.
Our early headlines:
-- In Algeria: Some Hostages May Have Escaped; Military Operation Launched
-- Manti Te'o: Story Attributed To Parents Hard To Reconcile With Hoax Report
-- Olympics Asks Lance Armstrong To Return His Bronze Medal
-- Jobless Claims At Five-Year Low; Home Building Hit Five-Year High In 2012
We also updated this post:
-- All 787 Dreamliners Grounded Around The World
Other stories making headlines:
-- "Both Sides In Gun Debate Agree: Punish Background-Check Liars." (The New York Times)
-- "NRA Planning 'The Fight Of The Century' Against Obama." (The Washington Post)
-- "Sheriffs, State Lawmakers Push Back On Gun Control." (The Associated Press)
-- Obama Plans To Name National Security Adviser McDonough His Chief Of Staff. (Politico)
