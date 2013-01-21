Contrasting Obama And Martin Luther King, Jr.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

On this day, when we observe the inauguration of the nation's president and, as well, the Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday, we decided to send TELL ME MORE producer Emily Ochsenschlager to the Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial to hear what visitors there had to say about what today's events mean to them.

Carrie Haskins(ph) came in for the inauguration from Fort Lee, Virginia.

CARRIE HASKINS: We are here for the inauguration, but we're at the King monument right now. It's so special because I'm here for my father. My father is 91 years old and he thought he would never live to see a black president. And so I'm here for him, standing in for him.

MARTIN: Mary Apt(ph) from Truro, Massachusetts found herself a little teary-eyed, even in the cold.

MARY APT: I'm just thrilled that's he's got another four years and that things have changed, so the hope is there and seeing it in my lifetime - the hope of a black man - oh, it's an unbelievable experience.

MARTIN: That was Mary Apt from Truro, Massachusetts on this Inauguration Day and we'll have more from today's inauguration celebration coming up on TELL ME MORE from NPR News. I'm Michel Martin.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.