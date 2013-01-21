© 2021
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rapper Lupe Fiasco Booted Off Inaugural Party Stage After Criticizing Obama

By Eyder Peralta
Published January 21, 2013 at 12:30 PM EST
Recording Artist Lupe Fiasco performs in September 2012.
Recording Artist Lupe Fiasco performs in September 2012.

The rapper Lupe Fiasco was escorted off the stage at an unofficial inaugural ball in Washington, last night.

As Politico reports, the Grammy-nominated rapper stayed on the anti-war song "Words I Never Said" for 30 minutes. Video posted by Now This News shows Fiasco dropping lines critical of President Obama, before the lights go off and men in black suits escort him off the stage.

"Limbaugh is a racist, Glenn Beck is a racist," he raps. "Gaza Strip was getting bombed, Obama didn't say [expletive]. That's why I ain't vote for him, next one either. I'm a part of the problem; my problem is I'm peaceful."

The Washington Post reports that the party was meant to celebrate Internet start-ups and that StartUp RockOn, the party organizer, denies Fiasco was booted for political reasons.

"Lupe Fiasco was not 'kicked off stage' for an 'anti-Obama rant,'" the company said in a statement. "We are staunch supporters of free speech, and free political speech. This was not about his opinions. Instead, after a bizarrely repetitive, jarring performance that left the crowd vocally dissatisfied, organizers decided to move on to the next act."

As Rolling Stone points out, this probably shouldn't have come as a surprise. Back in 2011, Fiasco called Obama a "terrorist."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta