Happy National Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day

Published January 28, 2013 at 7:50 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne on National Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day. Tissue, shredded paper and pressed packing material - none have inspired the kind of adoration that leads to a fan base. But then, none offer the delicious sound and sensation of popping bubble wrap. So on this day we can contemplate the bride who wore a bubble wrap wedding gown and the football players who took the field in bubble wrap helmets. Or grab some bubble wrap and - all together, now - jump. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.