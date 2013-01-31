Shots Fired At Atlanta Middle School

Shots were fired at an Atlanta middle school, this afternoon, several news outlets are reporting. The Associated Press quotes an Atlanta fire official saying that a 14-year-old had been shot at Price Middle School.

WSBTV reports that one teacher was injured and the condition of the teen is not known.

Quoting its local affiliate, Fox News reports that two people are in custody.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution says:

"Channel 2's Tom Jones said students have been taken into an auditorium and are not being released at this time.

"An AJC reporter at the scene said the area has been cordoned off by police and concerned parents are waiting outside.

"Police helicopters are overhead."

Update at 5:53 p.m. ET. Children, Parents Reunited:

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that students and parets have been reunited after the incident.

Update at 4:02 p.m. ET. Suspect In Custody:

The AP reports:

"Police: Atlanta school shooting suspect in custody, wounded student 'alert, conscious.'"

Update at 3:59 p.m. ET. Live Coverage:

Via Reuters' ProducerMatthew, here's live coverage from WXIA.

