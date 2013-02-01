An Oscar-Nominated Guacamole: Your Friday Visual Feast

Mashed avocado hand grenades, chopped baseball onions and hand-picked light bulb chili peppers can hardly be considered an authentic recipe, but that's not going to stop a Latina like me for rooting for Fresh Guacamole in the Oscars later this month.

The extremely short film – 1 minute 45 seconds, including credits – is up for an Academy Award in the Animated Short category on Feb. 24. It's a charming stop-motion take on the beloved Mexican dish, with a twist: Common toys and household tchotchke (poker "chips," anyone?) star in the role of the ingredients.

As The New York Times reports, "Despite its brevity and deceptively simple concept the short took four months, upward of $50,000 and a team of technical experts to create."

Was it worth all that effort? Grab a margarita and judge for yourself.

