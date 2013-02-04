Sandwich Monday: Grilled Cheese With Mac N' Cheese

We live in an age of great marriages: William and Kate, Kim and Kanye (oh, wait, she's still married to this guy), Kim and The Next One. Best of all, though, is "The Mac" from Cheesie's, in Chicago. The sandwich weds a classic Grilled Cheese with Mac N' Cheese, in one easy to absorb package.

Ian: I honestly feel like we're five years away from never again having to use the word "or" in America.

Robert: If they added a layer of animal crackers and poured on chocolate milk they'd have every preschool lunch I ever had.

Mike: Finally, I can enjoy mac n' cheese without getting my hands all gooey.

Mike: It looks like the grilled cheese sandwich is infested.

Ian: I like that it has a grilled cheese and mac n' cheese in there, but Samsung makes a sandwich that also has an MP3 player and an 8-megapixel camera.

Robert: I think this is the sandwich I saw on a wanted poster in Dr. Atkins' office.

Miles: Should I be nervous that I'm sweating cheese sauce?

Ian: The only cheesier sandwich I've had is the I-Believe-The-Children-Are-The-Future-wich.

Eva: I love mac n' cheese with bread crumbs sprinkled on the top. I think someone read the recipe wrong here.

Ian: I'm going to feel bad if this isn't a recipe, but a helpless sandwich who'd just fattened up on mac n' cheese to try and survive the winter.

Miles: This may seem like too much to eat at first, but the leftovers prove to be a wonderful makeshift pillow as you slide into a food coma.

[The verdict: delicious. Some complained the texture was too soft. It could benefit from a little crunch, something that could be easily accomplished by just battering and deep frying it.]

