Majority Of Downloaded Apps Are Abandoned

OK. Let's stay with tablets, the digital kind. The kind we used to download apps. Our last word in business today is: apps aplenty.

With the popularity of tablets and smartphones, people have been downloading about 10 apps per month onto their devices.

MONTAGNE: Great news for businesses, perhaps, except research from the business consulting firm Nuance Enterprise shows that the vast majority of those apps are quickly abandoned, especially those that are free.

WERTHEIMER: Chances are you didn't use the free version of "Angry Birds" for too long. Nielsen says the top apps haven't changed much in the past few years. Facebook, YouTube and Google Search still rank as the most used apps around.

