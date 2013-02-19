Top Stories: Pistorius Charged; Obama To Press For Budget Deal
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Pistorius Says He Feared For His Life; Prosecutor Says Shooting Was Premeditated
-- Clues Connect Global Hacking To Chinese Government, Security Firm Says
-- Quite A Haul: $50 Million Worth Of Diamonds Stolen In Lightning-fast Heist
-- Newtown Shooter May Have Taken Cues From Norway Massacre
-- Book News: New Bond, James Bond, Novel; Jane Austen's Love Lessons
Other stories of the day include:
-- "Obama to Turn Up Pressure For Deal On Budget Cuts." (The New York Times)
-- "Simpson And Bowles To Offer Up Deficit Fix." (The Wall Street Journal)
-- "Venezuela Leader's Return May Boost Pressure For New Vote." (Los Angeles Times)
-- Seven French Nationals Kidnapped In Northern Cameroon. (France 24)
-- "Mindy McCready's Ex: Apparent Suicide Was Predictable." (CBS News)
